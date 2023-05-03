J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in German American Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 28.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,366,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,745 shares of company stock worth $144,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

German American Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

GABC stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $816.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.68. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 32.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

Further Reading

