J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CL opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

