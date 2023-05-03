J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,068,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,793,000 after buying an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

