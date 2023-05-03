J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.