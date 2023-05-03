iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.08

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.08 and last traded at $85.51, with a volume of 81426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.83.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $682.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,126,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,148,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

