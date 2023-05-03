iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,663. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.51 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.03.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

