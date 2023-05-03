iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $42,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.17. 241,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,986. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.