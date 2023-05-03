iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is AMG National Trust Bank’s Largest Position

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,025 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.02% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $276,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,916,000 after purchasing an additional 268,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after purchasing an additional 415,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,290,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,791,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWR traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

