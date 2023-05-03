iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $35,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $234.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

