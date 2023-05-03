iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $220.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

