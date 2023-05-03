iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $152.46. 435,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,356. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

