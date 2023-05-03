iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $152.41. 192,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,064. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.