iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Reduced by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,856,000 after purchasing an additional 267,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $245.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,036. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $258.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.