iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.93

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 65013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $784.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

