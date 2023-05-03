iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 593.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 217,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

