iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.06.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

