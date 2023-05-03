iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. 162,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

