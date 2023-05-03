iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,431,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 324,951 shares.The stock last traded at $25.11 and had previously closed at $25.35.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $705 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

