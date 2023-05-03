iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is AMG National Trust Bank’s 9th Largest Position

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176,820 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $57,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. 5,198,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,392,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

