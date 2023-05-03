iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 13,231 shares.The stock last traded at $56.41 and had previously closed at $56.43.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.