iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 213,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 70,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

