iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.81

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.81 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 23948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $613.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 111,760.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,907,000.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

