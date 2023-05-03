iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.34

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 1653611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,363,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 595,359 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,536,000.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

