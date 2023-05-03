iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

