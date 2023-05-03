iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $413.29. 1,276,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,502. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.74 and its 200 day moving average is $398.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

