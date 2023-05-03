iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,363 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 384,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

