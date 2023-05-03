iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,968. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.239 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.