IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 9,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,010. The company has a market cap of $433.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $106.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

