Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $2,038,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.2 %

IRM opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

