IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.09

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 12668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

IRadimed Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $547.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,158,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares in the company, valued at $22,158,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $368,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,416,536.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,287. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

