IPVERSE (IPV) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $864,805.75 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

