IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.35 EPS.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $134.81. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,675. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.