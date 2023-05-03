IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.35 EPS.
IPG Photonics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $134.81. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,675. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.
IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.