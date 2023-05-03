Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 7.4%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. 864,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,806,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 186,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,694,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

