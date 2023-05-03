Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 7.4%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 864,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,806,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several research firms have commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

