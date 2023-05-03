IOTA Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. IOTA has a market cap of $538.97 million and $5.55 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000111 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.