InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

