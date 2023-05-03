InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
InZinc Mining Trading Up 50.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
InZinc Mining Company Profile
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Featured Articles
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.