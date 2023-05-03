Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,140,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. 3,340,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,732. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

