Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 197% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,434 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of SPR traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. 3,686,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.