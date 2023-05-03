Investors Purchase High Volume of AGNC Investment Call Options (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 25,885 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the average volume of 22,242 call options.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $337,766. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. 3,553,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,617,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

