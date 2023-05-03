Investment House LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after buying an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,559,000 after purchasing an additional 258,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

