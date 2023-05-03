Investment House LLC Sells 500 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Donaldson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donaldson Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.