Investment House LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,140 shares of company stock worth $1,621,722. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.