Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Boosted by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 7.9% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.14. 837,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,707. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average of $144.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

