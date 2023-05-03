Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PBUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PBUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 670,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 874% from the previous session’s volume of 68,852 shares.The stock last traded at $41.33 and had previously closed at $41.30.
Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20.
Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
