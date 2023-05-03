Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

