Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 12,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Invesco Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,124,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,739. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

