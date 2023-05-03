Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 5.9% in April

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 134,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,870. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a market cap of $53.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

