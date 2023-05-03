Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 31,997 shares.The stock last traded at $75.74 and had previously closed at $75.26.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.
About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
