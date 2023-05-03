Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 31,997 shares.The stock last traded at $75.74 and had previously closed at $75.26.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

