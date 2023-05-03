Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $9.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
