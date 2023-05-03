Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.