Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) versus Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Location Based Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -4.94% -0.06% Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Location Based Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $85.95 million 7.20 -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Location Based Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intuitive Machines and Location Based Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.11%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Location Based Technologies

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F. Joseph, Morse M. David and Mejia Desiree on September 16, 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

